The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Blake MacDonald called into NSW squad for Sheffield Shield debut after Comets centuries

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake MacDonald is on the verge of making his Sheffield Shield debut. Picture by James Croucher

Blake MacDonald knew banging on the door wasn't enough to open it. He needed to arrive at the Sheffield Shield front step with a bag full of runs and the hunger to score more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.