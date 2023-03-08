Majura's amazing sunflower maze is back from this Sunday, "bigger and better than before".
Also returning is the opportunity to cut your own sunflowers and put a bit of sunshine in your vase at home.
The Majura Valley Sunflower Maze will open for this season on Sunday, part of the Majura Valley Farm Gate shop and on the property of Majura Valley Free Range Eggs owner Ann McGrath.
The family-run enterprise diversified into the sunflower maze and pick-your-own blooms last year to an astounding effect.
The sunflower field became a destination in its own right, with everyone from kids to influencers descending. A photograph of the field was even @VisitCanberra's second most-liked Instagram post for 2022.
The sunflower maze will be open the same hours as the farmgate shop, 8am to 8pm.
The shop will be selling fresh produce including corn grown on the farm.
It's all on the old Majura Road.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
