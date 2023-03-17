The ACT Brumbies are set to welcome club legend Ben Mowen back into the fold as an assistant coach.
The former skipper is likely to join the franchise from next season in a major coup.
Mowen has steadily risen the coaching ranks since retiring from playing in 2019. The 38-year-old was an assistant in the Queensland Reds Academy and served as Junior Wallabies forwards coach from 2019.
He was also the director of rugby at Brisbane private school Villanova Collage and head coach at Easts in the city's first grade competition.
Having achieved success in Queensland, Mowen is set to return to Canberra and help the Brumbies chase Super Rugby glory next year.
The news comes as the franchise looks to maintain their undefeated start to the season on Saturday night.
The Brumbies will host Moana Pasifika at Canberra Stadium and are determined to avoid a repeat of last year's 32-22 defeat.
"It's a big game, we've been getting a couple of results, but not stoked with our performance," captain Nic White said. "There's plenty to work on, we understand the challenges Moana are going to bring and it's going to be a big one.
"We've had a good week without being great and we're looking to take that next step up from where we've been the last couple of games because we know as this competition goes on, we're going to have to get better in order to get results."
White will start for the second week in a row with Ryan Lonergan to play his 50th game for the Brumbies off the bench.
"[Lonergan's] a great team man and we're lucky we've got a really good 1-2 punch at the moment," White said.
"I won't really have to play big minutes this year when you've got a guy like that that I can share time with.
"There'll be plenty of times when he's taking the bulk of the minutes and I'll be coming off the pine to give him a rest so we're very lucky."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
