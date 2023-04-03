The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

We really need to get better at appointing human rights commissioners

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
April 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is truly hubristic to say: I told you so. But just 18 months after predicting the appointment of Lorraine Finlay to the Australian Human Rights Commission would be a terrible idea and yes, I told you so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.