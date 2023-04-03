We really need to get better at appointing human rights commissioners

Our nation is about to vote on its understanding of the useful ways we can address racism. We are crap at recognising this about ourselves. We are even worse at understanding the multiple ways we've damaged First Nations people. Here we are in the weeks after the Australian Human Rights Commission affirmed its support for the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the proposed establishment of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, in the days after the stunning rebuke of Liberal "values" in the Aston by-election and in the hours after the death of First Nations leader Yunupingu. At a time when every contribution should be thoughtful and measured, we have a human rights nobody chucking her oar in.