What's on and what's open in Canberra over Easter?

Canberrans looking forward to a quiet Easter weekend in the capital don't have to stay stuck at home, with plenty on and plenty open to get staycationers out of the house.
Most importantly, there will be somewhere open for you to get your caffeine fix. Here's a few:
Two Before 10 will open its Aranda, Greenway, Majura and Gungahlin stores from 8am to 2pm on Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday.
Its Fairbairn, Hobart Place, Barton, Dickson and Brindabella stores will be closed.
Ona Coffee will open Highroad in Dickson Friday to Monday 8am to 2pm, Cupping Room in the city Friday to Monday 8am to 3pm. Cupping Room is closed on Easter Sunday.
Ona Coffee House in Fyshwick is closed on Good Friday, open on Saturday from 8am to 2pm and Sunday and Monday from 9am to 1pm.
Redbrick Coffee is mostly taking the Easter weekend off. However, those dedicated workers coming into the office on Friday and Saturday can pop into its Arc store from 7.30am to 12pm.
Redbrick's Clay, Curtin, Fyshwick and Makeshift will be closed Friday to Monday.
Perhaps just as importantly, some of Canberra's best watering holes will be open throughout the Easter long weekend.
Capital Brewing's Fyshwick taproom will be pouring beers on Friday and Saturday from 11.30am to late and Sunday and Monday from 11.30am to 8pm.
BentSpoke BrewPub will also be open all long weekend and has jazzed up the menu with a few Easter specials.
The Old Canberra Inn is operating at normal hours across the long weekend - which means 12pm to late Friday and Saturday, then 12pm to 10pm Sunday and Monday.
They're even putting on a family fun day on Saturday which includes an Easter egg hunt, so everyone can feel good about taking the kids to the pub.
Northsiders can line up for their fix of fresh baked deliciousness throughout the weekend, with Sonoma open from 7am to 2pm from Good Friday to Easter Monday.
Southsiders will be sad to hear Wildflour and Silo are both taking a break for all four days.
However, Under Bakery in Mawson will be serving up their fresh hot-crossed buns on Friday from 8am to 1pm and Saturday from 8am to 12pm.
Three Mills Bakery's Leeton Street store will open on Good Friday from 6am to 4pm, Saturday from 7am to 2pm and Sunday from 7am to 12pm. It will be closed on Easter Monday.
Its Newcastle Steet store will be open on Good Friday from 7am to 2pm and Saturday from 7am to 12pm. It will be closed on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Seafood lovers can nick down to the Fyshwick markets on Good Friday from 6am to 2pm and Easter Saturday from 8am to 2pm. FishCo will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Meant to do the grocery shop ahead of the weekend but forgot? Never mind.
All of Woolworths' ACT and NSW stores will be closed on Good Friday and then open on Easter Saturday.
Most of Woolworths' ACT and NSW stores will be closed on Easter Sunday and all of Woolworths' stores will be open again on Monday.
Hours are likely to differ from store to store and customers are encouraged to check online.
Coles are closed on Good Friday and open all other days. Customers are encouraged to look up individual store opening hours online.
Better yet, visit your local independent grocer.
READ ALSO:
Ainslie IGA will be open from 7.30am to 8pm every day across the Easter long weekend.
Supabarn in Kingston, Crace and Casey will also be open each day, trading from 7am to 9pm.
The National Folk Festival opened on Thursday and is running until Monday night.
Billy Bragg is headlining, alongside The Waifs, and there's a range of ticketing options which means it's possible to pay for the whole thing, a day, or a single night.
The National Dinosaur Museum is celebrating 30 years of operation on Saturday from 10am, with face painting, tours and Easter egg hunts. There'll also be food vendors and a visit from author Sarah Bennet. Adults are invited to learn about dinosaur breeding habits after 5pm.
The Canberra Miniature Railway is holding its Easter extravaganza on Saturday and Sunday evening, with the kids invited to join the hunt for chocolate both nights.
The Old Bus Depot Markets will be held on Easter Sunday in Kingston and, in addition to all the other food goods, there'll be a visit from a chocolate yielding Easter bunny.
Haig Park Village Market is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt (make sure you book), which also includes a free arts and crafts table. The markets start at 9am and finish at 2pm every Sunday.
Access Canberra Service Centres and Specialised Centres will be closed for the Easter long weekend from Friday and will re-open on Tuesday.
Canberra Walk-in Centres will be open from 7.30am to 10pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.