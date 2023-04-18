The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jack Wighton reveals potential Canberra Raiders contract timeline

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Wighton could lock in his next career move within two weeks. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Jack Wighton could lock in his next career move within two weeks. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton says he will make a decision on his next contract move within two weeks, revealing his decision to quit representative duties was to boost his chances of winning an NRL premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.