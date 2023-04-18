Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton says he will make a decision on his next contract move within two weeks, revealing his decision to quit representative duties was to boost his chances of winning an NRL premiership.
Wighton has been the talk of the rugby league world for the past month after first announcing his decision to test his value on the open market and then withdrawing himself from State of Origin selection contention.
But the good news is Wighton might be nearing an end to the constant speculation as he weighs up a $4 million offer from the Raiders or a move to another club.
Wighton spoke to The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, saying: "I'm breaking no rules. I've been with Canberra for 14 years and I've never [tested the market] before.
"This is going to be my last contract ... I'd like the decision as soon as possible, in the next couple of weeks."
It gives the Raiders and their fans a timeline for a potential decision, with the club hoping Wighton will agree to a four-year extension.
Wighton told The Canberra Times last week he was testing the market to maximise his earnings, adamant there was no ill will towards the Raiders.
The Dolphins loom as the most likely other destination, but it's unclear if they have made an official offer.
Either way, Wighton said he was quitting NSW and Origin duties to put all of his focus into club football.
Wighton played 10 Origin matches for NSW and was part of Australia's World Cup-winning side last year.
"I've always been a true-blue proud Aussie and a Blues man through and through but I've been thinking about it for a while," Wighton told the Telegraph.
"And then when we won the World Cup, it was a great way to go out.
"Now I want to focus on winning a premiership and having a bit more family time."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs.
