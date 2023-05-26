Almost a third of girls said they dropped out of sport due to body insecurities. I just wish they all realised how wonderful their 15-year-old bodies are. How fluid and flexible, how strong, how capable they are. I want to tell them they'll reach a point where their bodies won't quite do what they want them to do and that can be really frustrating. Nothing gives you more appreciation of your body than getting through another late night game with a good result.