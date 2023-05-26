The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Body issues a crucial factor in girls dropping out of sport

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women and girls should enjoy sport for as long as they can. Picture supplied
Women and girls should enjoy sport for as long as they can. Picture supplied

I was driving home from hockey last weekend, still buzzing after scoring two cracker goals and winning the best and fairest award for the day, when I gave my mother a call. It was her 80th birthday and the commute back from the Tuggeranong fields enabled us to have a good old chat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.