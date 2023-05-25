A woman claims she assaulted a fellow Canberra jail inmate as "retribution" for causing a guard's "marriage breakdown".
The victim defended herself with boiling water during the "unprovoked assault", which a prosecutor said started when the attacker became involved in a situation that was "none of her business".
Ricki Rose Murray, 28, faced the Galambany Circle Sentencing Court on Thursday.
Special magistrate Anthony Hopkins sentenced Murray to 10 months' imprisonment, to be suspended upon entering into a 12-month good behaviour order.
Murray had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police facts tendered to the court state that on April 27, 2020, Murray entered the cell of another prisoner at the Alexander Maconochie Centre and punched her in the face and back of the head.
The victim attempted to defend herself by throwing a kettle full of hot water on Murray, who then retreated.
Video footage shows Murray entering the victim's cell with two other inmates. The next day, police visited the jail and interviewed the victim who said Murray had entered the cell and "grabbed me from the back of the head and started punching me behind".
"I turned around and she started punching me again in the face. She punched me straight in the nose," the victim said.
The victim told officers she was scared and had acted in self-defence when she "grabbed the jug and started throwing water on [Murray] to get her off me".
The victim had several scratches on her face, lumps on her forehead and back of head, and her nose was swollen and bruised.
On April 29, 2020, Murray made a phone call from the jail to a relative.
Murray said in the call that she "went into one of the rooms and went to go have a fight and, like, the slut, she started um trying to stab me with the pen".
"I just rocked her but she f---ing got me good," Murray said.
In court, Murray told Aboriginal elders that she attacked the other inmate in the belief the other woman had broken up a correctional officer's marriage.
"I shouldn't have assaulted her, there's other ways around it but that's how I reacted that day," Murray said.
Murray told the court she had started using methamphetamine and cannabis at 12 years old.
Murray's lawyer, Noreen Choudhary, said her client wanted a "better life for herself".
"[She's had] a very difficult life and is someone who should have the opportunity to amend her life," Ms Choudhary said.
Prosecutor Corey O'Connor said Murray's actions were "an unprovoked assault on another inmate".
He said the victim was "in a vulnerable position" at the time and unable to escape from the cell.
Mr O'Connor said it was important to consider "deterrence for others from committing acts like this in jail".
He stated the court "could have little confidence" Murray's claims of remorse were "genuine".
"[She] appears to feel somewhat justified in getting involved in a situation that was none of her business," Mr O'Connor said.
Ultimately, Dr Hopkins chose not to sentence Murray to additional time behind bars.
Speaking directly to the offender, the special magistrate said a community-based order would "enable you to continue the hard work you are doing".
"The elders view the offence very seriously, but they also recognise ... the strength that you are showing now," Dr Hopkins said.
"That really does need to be given a lot of weight. Sending you back to jail would risk undoing a lot of that work.
"You explained you had a grievance related to what you saw as [the victim] leading to a marriage breakdown ... and you sought retribution in relation to that."
