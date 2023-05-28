In a positive sign, Canberra Raiders star Corey Harawira-Naera is out of hospital and will travel back to the capital today.
Harawira-Naera was discharged from Westmead Hospital about 3.30am after he was taken there following his seizure during the Raiders' 33-26 victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
The Kiwi international collapsed in the 66th minute following a powerful run, but there were suggestions it was the run before that that may have been the problem.
He's had scans, but it's still unclear what happened.
The 28-year-old had a virus going into the game, but whether that played a part in his collapse was also unclear.
Harawira-Naera will see a neurologist on Monday or Tuesday, but was in much better spirits and up-and-about on Sunday - spending time with family before returning home.
He thanked his teammates and the Souths players for the way they handled the situation, with the group forming a ring around him as he lay on the ground being treated - helping to give him some privacy during the troubling moments.
His sister was at the game and, after obviously being distressed initially, she was able to go with him to the hospital afterwards.
"Just a short update on how I'm going. Back with my family members now. I got discharged from hospital 3.30am," Harawira-Naera said in a video he sent to the Raiders.
"Firstly I want to thank the boys from both teams - our Raiders boys and the Rabbitohs - our medical staff, as well as the Rabbitohs medical staff, the paramedics, the doctors, coaching staff of both teams who showed concern, as well as all the footy fans, Raiders fans, family, friends.
"I've been pretty fortunate to receive a lot of messages about what happened last night.
"I'm doing a lot better now so love to you all for thinking of me and your prayers.
"I'm back on the mend, not in the clear yet, but I'll get some scans and sort it out. Health comes first, but I'm hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible."
Meanwhile, Raiders winger Nick Cotric has been charged with a grade one shoulder charge on Rabbitohs centre Isaiah Tass in the 29th minute.
He'll likely pay the $3000 fine rather than fight the charge and risk a two-game ban.
The Raiders were sweating on the fitness of fullback Sebastian Kris, who was unable to finish the game after hyperextending his knee, with more expected to be known on Monday.
It could see Xavier Savage play his first NRL game of the season having overcome his broken jaw.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
