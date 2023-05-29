The Canberra Times
Corey Harawira-Naera goes for more tests after heart condition ruled out

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 29 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 7:00pm
Canberra Raiders doctors are combing through every one of Corey Harawira-Naera's tackles and hit ups in an attempt to uncover any incident that may have contributed to his on-field seizure on the weekend.

