The man accused of pointing a gun at Nick Kyrgios' mother in order to steal the tennis star's luxury car has denied all charges.
The 32-year-old man, who is not being named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via phone from Canberra's jail on Tuesday.
His Legal Aid lawyer, Jan De Bruin, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to five charges.
These were aggravated robbery, failing to stop for police, resisting a public official, driving a vehicle without consent, and driving while suspended.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston, who noted the presence of several journalists in the public gallery, remanded the defendant in custody for a further six weeks.
The adjournment will allow time for authorities to prepare and serve a brief of evidence.
The defendant has been in custody since May 1, when he allegedly knocked on the door of the Kyrgios family home, in Canberra's north, about 8.30am.
Kyrgios' mother, Norlaila, opened the door to allegedly find the 32-year-old pointing a long-barrelled firearm at her.
The accused man is said to have stolen the keys to Kyrgios' green Tesla Model X, which had been parked in the driveway, before fleeing in the luxury vehicle as the tennis star's mother screamed for help.
Kyrgios, the men's tennis world No.26, was in the family home at the time along with his manager, Daniel Horsfall.
The pair called triple zero while Kyrgios used the Tesla app on his phone to limit the car's speed to 80kmh and track its movements for police.
After pursuing the vehicle across several suburbs, police were able to stop it and arrest the driver in Ainslie.
Officers later found the shotgun allegedly used in the incident while searching a home in Gilmore, where investigators also seized other weapons, fireworks and a BMW that had been rented but not returned.
Soon after the incident, Kyrgios thanked his fans for their support by posting on Instagram.
"Last couple days has been rough ... haven't slept much and battling a little," the Wimbledon 2022 runner-up wrote.
"Appreciative of all the support."
Kyrgios was due to fly to Europe on Wednesday to start a four-month stint abroad as he prepares to launch his comeback from knee and foot injuries.
He suffered one of the injuries on the morning his car was taken, cutting his foot while scrambling to track the car down and check on his mother's welfare.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
