The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Nick Kyrgios sets comeback date, books flights to Europe for injury return

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
June 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios will fly to Europe on Wednesday to relaunch his career after six months of off-court struggles. Picture Getty Images
Nick Kyrgios will fly to Europe on Wednesday to relaunch his career after six months of off-court struggles. Picture Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has packed his bags and will fly to Europe on Wednesday to start a four-month stint abroad as he prepares to launch his tennis comeback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.