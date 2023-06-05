Nick Kyrgios has packed his bags and will fly to Europe on Wednesday to start a four-month stint abroad as he prepares to launch his tennis comeback.
Kyrgios has overcome knee and foot injuries to be cleared for takeoff this week as he eyes a return to tournament play in Stuttgart and then moving on to Wimbledon to try to recapture the remarkable run he went on 12 months ago.
It marks the end of a frustrating and chaotic six-month period, which started with his withdrawal from the Australian Open, led to knee surgery, included an alleged home invasion and car theft and finished with a foot injury.
But team Kyrgios is confident the world No. 24 can get back to his best despite his extended absence from the tour, cautiously optimistic with the return to action and urging patience as he searches for his best form.
"We're not thinking about going out there and saying let's not drop a service game in 64 games. That would be unrealistic," said Kyrgios' manager Daniel Horsfall.
"He knows that, so it's about trying to manage expectations on court because I know for a fact he's the typ of guy that will go out there hoping he can do everything right away.
"That's what we're stressing to him. To not be so hard on himself. The more confidence he can build over a couple of weeks, the better. Nick Kyrgios hasn't disappeared.
"The way he plays, it's just as likely that he'll get out there and hit a ridiculous trick shot and everyone will love it. That's the type of player he is.
"Some things might take a bit longer, but that's all good by us. There's no rush, we're not focused on results. We're more focused on the fact he's back out there and it's been a long time."
Kyrgios hasn't played since his knee injury forced him out of the Australian Open before the opening round in January. He had surgery to remove a cyst, and has been doing rehabilitation for the past five months.
He was set to make his return at the French Open, but he sliced open his foot on the same morning a man allegedly threatened his mum Nill with a gun and then stole his Tesla.
The wound was slow to heal, delaying plans to ramp up Kyrgios' on-court training load. But he has been clear for the past week and is ready to get back on the tour.
That will start in Stuttgart before moving to Halle in Germany before playing at Mallorca and then Wimbledon, where he was the runner up last year after pushing Novak Djokovic all the way in the final.
Kyrgios will be overseas until at least the end of September after committing to play in the Laver Cup after the US Open.
Kyrgios was one of the best players in the world last year, shocking his critics with a scintillating run at Wimbledon, winning a doubles grand slam title with Thanasi Kokkinakis and ending a three-year title drought with a win in Washington.
Horsfall is confident Kyrgios' body will be able to handle the rigours of the tour schedule again.
"The foot healed really well, Nick did everything he could with his knee and he got back on court. It seems like things are back to normal," Horsfall said.
"We've been building up that load and getting ready to get some matches under his belt so that by the time Wimbledon rolls around, he should be feeling better about going the distance in those longer matches.
"This is going to be the first time testing himself in competition since his knee surgery. The positive is he's back out there and he has an opportunity to play again, that's a blessing.
"He's done everything he possibly can to be ready and we have full confidence in his ability - there's no doubt in his ability. But it will take time to find his feet after being out of competitive tennis for six months. The mental side is half the battle."
Meanwhile, Canberra junior Charlie Camus has secured his place in the French Open junior draw.
The 16-year-old, regarded as one of the rising stars of Australian tennis, won his qualifying matches and was scheduled to play 12th seed Rei Sakamoto on Monday night.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
