An inquest into the death of a child at Canberra Hospital will not be "particularly interested in vilifying an individual", instead focusing on the systems in place, counsel assisting the coroner has said.
The ACT Coroner's Court has so far been unable to identify the author of a handwritten sticky note related to the death of Rozalia Spadafora, Michael Fordham SC said during an administrative hearing on Wednesday.
Five-year-old Rozalia died at the hospital in July 2022, after suffering from the viral infection myocarditis.
She was taken there the previous evening, on her birthday, but had to wait in the emergency department for hours before she was seen.
Rozalia had a number of tests after she was admitted and was moved multiple times within the hospital.
A decision was ultimately made to transport Rozalia to Sydney, but she suffered a cardiac arrest and died before this could happen.
The little girl, who had been counting down the days until her birthday, tragically never got to open her presents.
Rozalia's family, left "broken" by her death, believes the tragedy was "entirely avoidable".
On Wednesday, a lawyer for Rozalia's family, Bill McCarthy, raised issues in identifying handwriting on a sticky note related to the case.
Mr Fordham said the court had "been provided with statements dealing with that particular issue", and identification of who wrote the note was "not possible at the moment".
However, Mr Fordham said the inquest was "not particularly interested in vilifying an individual, rather looking at the system".
The court heard a new witness had been identified by the hospital, a nurse who allocates beds, and they would provide a statement for the coroner.
Rozalia's mother is also expected to provide a statement within the next fortnight.
Mr Fordham praised the "extraordinary amount of work [in delivering] almost all the outstanding material".
His comments come after a number of Canberra Hospital staff missed multiple deadlines to provide statements.
Mr Fordham told the court earlier this month that a number of the 10 "missing" statements were supposed to come from within the hospital's paediatric and general emergency departments.
On Wednesday, coroner Ken Archer ordered a witness list, issues list and brief of evidence to be provided by August 11, ahead of the inquest hearing beginning on October 25.
The hearing is also expected to run in December.
The court ordered the remaining outstanding statements be provided in the first half of July.
