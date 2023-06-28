The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Coroner's Court inquest into death of Rozalia Spadafora 'not interested in vilifying individual'

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
June 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picture of Rozalia Spadafora, who died at Canberra Hospital. Picture supplied
A picture of Rozalia Spadafora, who died at Canberra Hospital. Picture supplied

An inquest into the death of a child at Canberra Hospital will not be "particularly interested in vilifying an individual", instead focusing on the systems in place, counsel assisting the coroner has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.