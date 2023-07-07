The thing about being able to score goals like Sam Kerr and stop like Lydia Williams is that eventually you've got to make a choice about which path to follow.
Georgia Ritchie, a Junior Matildas goalkeeper, says that's easy for her. Because even though she scored 15 goals in four games on the field at the Kanga Cup, including a personal best of six in one game, she says her future aim is to follow Williams and her idol - England goalkeeper Mary Earps.
"Saving goals is more satisfying," Ritchie said. "That's more of an accomplishment.
"I enjoy scoring goals, but it's not what I'm passionate about. I think goalkeeping is what is going to get me far. It was a bit of fun this week, it wasn't really planned to be on the field but that's what happened and I loved it."
The Canberra United Academy rising star turned heads at the biggest junior soccer tournament in the southern hemisphere this week, trading her gloves for a chance to impress up front.
Already rated as one of Australia's best teenage goalkeepers, the 15-year-old Gungahlin junior was tapped on the shoulder and asked to step up as a forward to share the goalkeeping workload at the Kanga Cup.
It was the first time in about four years she had been unleashed on the field, and she didn't disappoint.
"It wasn't really part of the plan we had going in. We had a few players out with injuries and we had two goalkeepers, so they decided to chuck me on the field and give me a shot," Ritchie said.
"And I scored a few goals. I've played on the field before, but I haven't since I started taking goalkeeping seriously about four or five years ago.
"And being a goalkeeper actually helped me score some, because you know what the keeper is thinking, or is going to do, or how they'll react. Saving them is harder than scoring them for sure."
Unfortunately for Ritchie and the academy side, her goal-scoring feats ended prematurely when they were knocked out in the elimination final on Thursday by eventual champions Canberra Olympic.
Olympic won the elimination final 5-0 and then secured the title with a tense 1-0 win against Belconnen United on Friday.
It was one of 31 grand finals on a bumper day at Southwell Park, with the rain holding off long enough to ensure the more than 4000 players got some sunshine before departing the capital.
The tournament roared back to success this year, with more than 300 teams entering and a sprinkling of Matildas World Cup fever adding extra excitement to the juniors keen to emulate their heroes.
Ritchie is well on the way to following Matildas captain Kerr and Canberra junior Williams to a World Cup dream as both finalise preparations for what will be a historic moment for women's sport in Australia.
They will play France in a warm-up game next week before starting their World Cup campaign with a clash against Ireland in Sydney on July 20.
The match is a sellout and a wave of support will sweep across the nation for the month-long event.
Ritchie has already secured her tickets, with plans to go to five matches before turning the focus to her own burgeoning international career.
She has been identified as a talented Canberra athlete and is part of Capital Football's development programs, as well as being selected for the Junior Matildas Asian Cup campaign.
But the Kanga Cup was different. After playing her first Kanga Cup in 2019 when a Western Australian team needed a goalkeeper, and then winning her division last year, it adds fun to her career ambitions.
"I first got selected in the Junior Matildas in October and I've been to eight camps so far. It's been crazy busy, but I really enjoy it," Ritchie said.
"Playing for the Matildas is the future I want to have so I'm taking these opportunities to hopefully get there.
"I definitely look up to Lydia Williams, but especially Mary Earps. She's one of my biggest idols. The excitement has been massive [about the World Cup]. There's been an insane amount of people.
"But the Kanga Cup is a different experience. There's no pressure on us even though there's a lot of games. It's just fun playing with friends."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
