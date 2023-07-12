Has there ever been a longer, more tedious journey in than Australia's progress on high-speed rail?
It's been just around the bend for decades, but ultimately the stuff of dreams.
While it's not uncommon for governments to cop criticism over transport infrastructure delays, the mission for the National Building Authority in episode 6, season 5 of Utopia, will have a familiar ring for Canberrans.
"For something that's supposed to be high speed, they're going bloody slow," complains talkback radio caller Jill.
Public relations manager Rhonda Stewart says the minister is concerned about not delivering on a promise, but chief executive Tony Woodford tries to assure the team that it's a five-year project - and it's actually on track. Still, Rhonda wants to know if the minster could do something "to show progress".
The NBA staff put their heads together to try and come up with a solution. That solution is effectively shifting the optics on the progress of the project.
The team mulls over erecting promotional signage along the planned track with slogans like "Fast rail. Coming next year."
Tony doesn't think they should promote a completion date. Rhonda says they're not: "It will always be 'next year'".
Meanwhile, chief operating officer Nat Russell is worried about a monthly $6.99 change on the NBA's bank statements and enlists project manager Ash De Silva to help get to the bottom of it.
Ash is also dealing with the perils of travelling to work by e-scooter and gets progressively more injured throughout the episode (he trips on charging cords and gets cut off by a mobility scooter).
Nat then learns she's trending on Twitter after an old photograph of her dressed in a Mexican costume resurfaces online.
Hashtag "dress code disgrace", hashtag "public disservice", says Beverly Sadler from human resources.
Nat says that was six years ago and she dressed up for a Mexican-themed work Christmas party.
But Bev says it's "still cultural appropriation". She suggests apologising.
Nat says they should ask the Mexican community about their feelings on the photograph but Bev doesn't want to bring them into it.
"Aren't we apologising to them?" asks Nat. Bev thinks social media is "more pressing".
At the least the NBA seems to be getting somewhere with the promotion of the rail project.
Rhonda and the minister decide they want Tony to find a completed section of the rail line and put a train on it for a single delegate trip so they can show some progress and make the media, as well as talkback radio caller Jill, happy.
Tony reluctantly starts to put the plan in motion but tells Rhonda there's "a bunch of caveats".
Nat and Ash are still busy trying to track down and cancel the mysterious monthly $6.99 fee on the NBA's bank statements but they're having little luck. Ash asks if the $6.99 is really that big of a deal but Nat says they're a government agency and they can't just "waste taxpayer money".
Meanwhile, Tony tells Rhonda they need to get a crane to lift the train onto the unfinished track, which alone will cost the government $87,000 (one of those caveats).
But he makes it happen in the end. The minister is finally on the train and it's slow going before stopping completely. The NBA team ties to stall in front of the media.
Finally, Rhonda is informed the minister is coming.
"Welcome to a new chapter in transport," she announces, as the minister pulls up to the station. On an e-scooter.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
