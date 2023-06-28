Jim doesn't push it. But when he returns (for "a general catch-up on non-specific matters", he loudly announces to the office), this time Tony is asked to check his smartwatch at the door. China's bid is looking the best, offering the cheapest contract and the fastest turnaround, he explains. Jim is frazzled, and asks Tony to let him know when he's made a decision, "on Signal, code word 'falcon!'".

