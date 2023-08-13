Like a disease it's spreading. Until now the Canberra Raiders' big losses had been confined to home. Now they're happening on the road as well.
That inability to get in the grind and tough out games when they're on the back foot makes it hard to see them having any impact in the NRL finals - if they make it.
The super-tight nature of the ladder means that will be an ask in itself, with games against top-eight sides Brisbane and Cronulla still to come.
It's rare to see a team like roll over like Canberra did against Melbourne on Sunday.
Previously, the Green Machine had been flogged by Penrith, Manly, the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle at Canberra Stadium.
Now they've been flogged 48-2 by the Storm on the road.
With so much on the line - a top-four spot with a win - Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was scathing of the loss.
It's not only seen them drift out of contention to earn a second chance, but now they're on the verge of slipping out of the eight altogether.
They're just two points ahead of eighth-placed South Sydney with three games remaining.
The Raiders should beat Canterbury at Canberra Stadium next week, but after that they will struggle if they produce a repeat of the past two weeks' efforts - a narrow win over lowly Wests Tigers and the Storm flogging.
It's not a simple fix, either. There's problems in both the forwards and the backs.
Their middles - with the exception of Josh Papali'i and Corey Horsburgh - were struggling to make any headway, while their backs were struggling to click in attack.
Star Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton is not his usual devastating self, with errors starting to outweigh the powerful running he's known for.
And the back five is not only struggling to score, but also to help out the forwards coming out of yardage - one of their strengths when they're firing.
In a sign of the Raiders' stuttering attack grinding to a halt, the Raiders were held tryless for the first time in more than 10 years.
Yep, that's right. It's the first time the Green Machine hasn't scored a try since they were beaten by Souths in round 16 in 2013.
That means it's also the first time they haven't scored a try since Raiders coach Ricky Stuart took charge the following year.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
