The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

NRL: Canberra Raiders big 2023 defeats could cruel finals' bid

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders look unlikely to make an impact in the finals after yet another big loss. Picture Getty Images
The Raiders look unlikely to make an impact in the finals after yet another big loss. Picture Getty Images

Like a disease it's spreading. Until now the Canberra Raiders' big losses had been confined to home. Now they're happening on the road as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.