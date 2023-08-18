The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Department of Health and Aged Care must show leadership regardless of 'minister of the day': Australian Public Service Commission capability review

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Department of Health and Aged Care must take more ownership of "whole-of-system reform", with lagging capability in this area linked to "previous ministers" not leaning on the agency for advice, a new report has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.