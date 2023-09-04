Canberra United recruit Maria Rojas has called on Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales to stand down after his controversial actions following Spain's victory at the World Cup.
The president kissed star player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after she received her winner's medal during the official FIFA post-game presentation.
The move triggered a significant backlash and led to calls for Rubiales to stand down.
The chief initially defended the kiss before apologising while Hermoso declared she did not consent to the act.
A total of 81 men's and women's players have vowed not to play for Spain until Rubiales resigns.
The suspended boss has now lost the support of the Spanish football association and the country's government has commenced a process that will likely result in his exit.
Rojas has watched as women's rights have evolved throughout a 13-year international career and said the president must be fired if he does not stand down.
"They have to make the decision [to fire him]," Rojas said. "The message is out there, they should make that decision. People who lead teams, who are important people and have power cannot use power in that way.
"It's not 20 years ago, it's 2023. Things have to change and I think that's why we are supporting it and it has to stop. Those players deserve better and we need better leaders."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The post-game kiss has overshadowed a historic moment for Spanish football, however, it is simply the latest in a long list of controversies plaguing the women's team.
Fifteen players stood down in September 2022, citing coach Jorge Vilda's authoritarian measures and issues with facilities.
The manager pressed on without them and only three featured at the World Cup.
The players' stand comes as women's soccer experiences a surge in popularity and professionalism. The Matildas captivated the Australian public with their run to the semi-final and the tournament broke both attendance and television records.
Given the rapid growth in the sport, Rojas said organisations must create an environment that allows female players to flourish.
"It's really sad to see [the World Cup overshadowed by Rubiales' kiss]," she said. "You wait for that moment, you're in the final, you work for the World Cup. For those players to win and not to celebrate how they probably would like to or would have, I feel for the players, they really deserve better.
"They deserve the higher people to lead in a different way, not to show leadership by showing the world 'I'm the boss'. We all deserve better, we are here and we keep pushing for those opportunities, probably not for us but for the new generation."
Rojas' comments came as Canberra United announced the forward's return for a second stint at the club.
The 35-year-old scored one goal in eight games in 2018 and has played for Adelaide United, Sydney FC and Melbourne City in the years since.
Rojas is the latest to sign as Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich slowly builds his squad. Roughly half the roster has been locked in, with another announcement expected this week.
The team commences pre-season this week as they build towards a round-one clash with Adelaide on October 15.
The battle to recruit players has become significantly harder as women's soccer rapidly develops across the world. The cash on offer in Europe has made attracting players to Australia a challenging proposition.
Rojas was living in Adelaide before moving to Canberra and Popovich was thrilled to sign an international with considerable experience down under.
"The original conversation I thought I was talking to her from Chile," Popovich said. "She actually resides in Adelaide with her partner so it's something you don't have to do to sell to her the sales pitch.
"I'm talking to some American girls and there's a constant sales pitch of them trying to understand what the landscape looks like. For Maria who's been here before, we don't need to sell her on that, we just need to sell her on the football culture and what we're trying to create and she was on board."
