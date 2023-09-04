The Canberra Times
Canberra United's Maria Rojas has called for Luis Rubiales to resign

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Canberra United recruit Maria Rojas has called on Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales to stand down after his controversial actions following Spain's victory at the World Cup.

