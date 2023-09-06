Former Canberra jockey Chynna Marston has been disqualified from racing for seven years after Racing NSW stewards handed down a punishment over animal neglect findings on Wednesday.
Marston and her fiance Alex Kean were found guilty of a combined 15 charges at a hearing last month, which they chose not to attend. The couple have denied all charges and vowed to appeal the findings.
The ex-jockey was found guilty of eight charges relating to animal neglect and failing to seek veterinary treatment of retired racehorses on her property, and bringing the sport into disrepute.
Kean was found guilty of seven charges relating to animal neglect and failing to seek veterinary treatment of retired racehorses on his property, and bringing the sport into disrepute.
Despite not attending the hearing, the Racing NSW published findings revealed Kean told stewards he had euthanised a horse with a firearm without consulting a vet before disposing of the body in a bonfire.
The admission shocked many within the racing community and came after allegations first surfaced in early June.
The charges related to the treatment of horses at a property owned by the couple at Bowning, near Yass. The property is the home of Recycled Racehorses, a charity founded by Marston. Kean is currently listed as the chief executive on the organisation's website.
In denying the charges, the ex-jockey said she stood down from the charity's board and is now a volunteer.
In determining the punishment, stewards considered Marston's long involvement with the industry, the importance of equine welfare and the lack of cooperation during the investigation, among other factors.
Stewards also considered a submission made on behalf of the ex-jockey that outlined the personal and professional impact of the investigation and inquiry. The submission also stated Marston is no longer on the board or committee of Recycled Racehorses and is not an owner of the horses in the charity's care.
They ultimately handed the former jockey a 13-year disqualification, with Marston permitted to serve some of the charges concurrently, resulting in the seven-year ban.
In considering Kean's punishment, stewards assessed his clean disciplinary record and the lack of cooperation with the process. He did not make a meaningful submission regarding potential penalties.
Kean eventually received a 10.5-year disqualification, which has been reduced to six years when factoring in concurrent bans.
Under the rules of racing, disqualified persons are not permitted to enter a racecourse or training premises, own racehorses, bet on thoroughbred races in Australia or breed horses, among a host of other restrictions.
Marston was stood down from her duties as a Sky Racing analyst when the allegations first emerged.
Marston was once the pinup girl for Canberra racing, having emerged as a star apprentice before her career was cut short by a serious fall in Tumut in 2014.
The then-23-year-old was airlifted to hospital and suffered brain damage, neck and back injuries. She continues to suffer epilepsy as a result of the career-ending fall.
Marston quickly found her feet as a Sky Racing presenter and was used to promote the sport in Canberra. Her image, however, was tarnished by the recent allegations and Wednesday's punishment prevents her from having any involvement in the industry for the foreseeable future.
