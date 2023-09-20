Do you have a photo that makes you laugh or smile or think or feel from any time from when you were pregnant, right up until your child turned one?
Is it sitting in your phone or on an old socials post but could possibly be in an exhibition at Canberra's iconic Shine Dome?
Then it could be perfect for Perinatal Portraits, a digital photography exhibition that is open to everyday people as well as professional photographers.
The Perinatal Wellbeing Centre, which is staging the exhibition as a fundraiser for its work, wants photos that "illustrate the importance of support, family, vulnerability and appreciating the small but significant moments during the perinatal period", which is any time between pregnancy and a child turning one year. (Although the centre does cater to families up to the child turns two, so photos can show that as well.)
Entries need to be submitted here by October 9.
The exhibition is open to anyone from Canberra or the surrounding region.
It has a variety of categories including a special category for professional photographers.
Entries will be displayed at an exhibition at the Shine Dome on Saturday, November 4.
Perinatal Wellbeing Centre CEO Dr Yvonne Luxford said the exhibition would help raise funds to help the centre support and advise local families.
"Whatever the photo may be - and there is also a category for photos with nothing to do with family and parenthood - this is a chance for all Canberrans to showcase their creative and inspiring photography skills and help raise much-needed funds for the Perinatal Wellbeing Centre," she said.
"Forget about socials -your photos will be hung in a professional exhibition to help parents who need a hand at the same time."
Dr Luxford said depression and/or anxiety occurred in one in five expectant and new mothers and one in 10 fathers/partners.
The perinatal period was a critical time for women that required adjustments for mothers and their partners, she said.
"This is why it is important we share the good times but also the vulnerability motherhood brings," Dr Luxford said.
