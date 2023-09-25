With every artwork, there is an inspiration. Something key to the piece that informed its creation.
But the thing is, sometimes as a viewer the inspiration of an artwork is a mystery - even when explained. And other times, it can be too obvious.
When it comes to Lisa Cahill's Aurora Borealis pendant light, it sits somewhere in the middle.
Its individual, handcrafted glass pieces are attached to give the illusion of a curtain of light in the sky like - as the name suggests - the Aurora Borealis.
"I've shaped them into undulating folds reminiscent of a curtain, traversing the sky. And so the piece is meant to evoke a real sense of awe at nature, and how credible nature is," Cahill says.
The piece - which has been selected as a finalist in the first MAKE Award: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design - is one of the first forays the Canberra glass artist has had into the world of glass.
Cahill's work is usually very architectural, having done large commissions for companies such as Tiffany and Co. and Robert De Niro's Nobu seeing her work shipped across the world.
But an opportunity through Craft + Design Canberra last year gave the artist a chance to step into the light - so to speak - after years of wanting to try her hands at the craft.
Along with fellow Canberra artist Peter Bollington, Cahill was chosen to be part of CO: LAB, a year-long professional development to develop a new range of lighting pieces alongside an architect and their clients from a residential project in Canberra.
"This is really coming directly from that. And the piece that I entered into the Australian Design Centre, the MAKE Award was the next iteration of that work," Cahill says.
"It's nice having that organisation like Craft + Design could do a program that then really quickly had a flow-on effect for the artist involved.
"And this will be an ongoing series. So this is the second piece in this series. And we'll see where it takes me. Hopefully, this exposure from this award will keep it going."
Cahill is one of three Canberra artists to be selected as a finalist in the MAKE Award, along with fellow glass artist Hannah Gason and craft artist Cara Johnson.
A first of its kind in Australia, the MAKE Award is the richest non-acquisitive prize for craft and design in this country. The winner will receive a cash prize of $35,000 and a second prize of $10,000 will be awarded, and all 30 finalists will feature in the corresponding exhibition at Australian Design Centre in Sydney.
The award aims to celebrate the richness and diversity of creative talent in craft and design practice in Australia and shine a spotlight on the energy and innovation in craft and design practice. More than 180 entries were received from Australian designer-makers working across the fields of ceramics, glass, furniture/woodwork, metalwork, textiles and fibre, and contemporary jewellery.
"To have an award of that stature, it's just going to get more attention for the medium of craft and design. So I just think it was a really great initiative of the organisers," Cahill says.
The winner will be announced on Thursday.
