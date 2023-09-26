There was a point in the Wallabies' loss to Wales that perhaps summed up all that is wrong with Australian rugby.
It had nothing to do with lack of back-line cohesion or our propensity to give away penalties.
About seven minutes into the second half, the crowd attempted to get a Mexican wave happening, as crowds that are just a little bit bored tend to do.
As the 55,000-odd crowd at Lyon's Olympic Stadium stood and raised their hands and cheered, it hit a gold section of the stand, right on halfway, ironically in front of the coach's stand where Eddie Jones was situated, and it just stopped.
It happened a few times, the crowd booed every time it hit those surly supporters.
People who'd paid thousands of dollars to get to France, one can only guess, but still couldn't find it in their hearts to show some passion for a game which has drawn fans from all corners of the globe to France.
It got me to wondering whether Australia has any passion for rugby at the moment? Wales supporters were belting out verses of Tom Jones' Delilah and other folk-like tunes.
For the past few days in Lyon, the city's been alive with Welsh choirs and fans queuing up to get into pubs, people wearing leeks on their heads.
All Australian fans have been doing is whinging about our team, wondering whether Eddie will be heading to Japan, questioning every selection and saying we're failing because certain players were injured or not selected in the first place.
Every pundit dressed in gold seemed to have an answer. Whether it started with bringing Dave Rennie back, or dragging David Pocock out of Parliament so he could really serve his nation over the ball.
But maybe it starts with all of us believing in the game again. And getting on our feet and throwing our hands in the air.
