Erin Deering's book Hanging By A Thread details start of swimwear label Triangl

By Erin Deering
Updated October 14 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30am
Craig and I met in 2011, a day after my 27th birthday. He was 10 years older than me, so I was immediately intimidated and equally flattered when he showed interest in me. I knew of him; of course I did - an ex-AFL footballer, who'd founded a very cool t-shirt label after his footy days. He was quite the Melbourne socialite, and I instantly recognised him the night I met him at a girlfriend's birthday party in Prahran, the night after my own 27th birthday. In fact, I'd openly voiced many years prior, many times over, that I'd end up with a very tall, dark, handsome man one day - a man who had played professional football but worked in fashion. An odd combination for back in the early 2000s, and one I felt seemed like a dream come true if it manifested! In years to come, I wondered if I'd indeed dreamed up this man to come into my life. On reflection, I wish I'd manifested less material attributes, not striving for someone as professionally and personally accomplished, as a lot about this dream man wasn't quite what my young self was ready for.

