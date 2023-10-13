I fell instantly for Craig, his 193cm height and extremely impressive body being obvious characteristics, but which in combination with his delicate, softly spoken nature made him irresistible to me. I was so inspired by everything he'd done, having played AFL for over a decade, founded a successful t-shirt brand and trained to be a commercial pilot, to name the highlights, and everything he stood for, in terms of his honesty and accountability over his failings so far in his 38 years. He seemed so spiritual, so calm, so interesting, and he was interested in me - a regular 27-year-old born-and-bred Melbourne girl, with no formal qualifications, no self-confidence and no bloody idea what the hell she was doing. I was ambitious as hell, but had nowhere to place my ambition. And Craig, having lived a decade more than me, a hugely informative decade - one I was about to learn much about! - felt like a safe place to invest myself in. And so I did. That first night, at a Thai restaurant in Melbourne's CBD, we spent hours talking about our lives thus far, who we wanted to be and why we wanted to be more than we were. It wasn't a normal first date for me. I felt like I belonged to him, and that whatever he wanted to do was what we would do together.