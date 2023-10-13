Canberra Chill Indian star Rupinder Pal Singh has declared the Hockey One league is the perfect platform for his young teammates to step up to the Kookaburras.
The Tokyo bronze medallist has played in professional leagues around the world and believes the Australian competition is up there with the best.
It's a bold claim just one game into his first stint with the Chill, but it didn't take long for Singh to recognise the talent on display in last week's 4-1 loss to the Perth Thundersticks.
"You see some of the international players that are playing, then you see the national players from the Kookaburras that are playing, the level is close to international hockey," Singh said.
"In Hockey One the quality is good. The way they've designed the program is really beneficial for the league, for the national coaching team and for promoting hockey throughout Australia."
The Chill will return to the pitch on Sunday for their first home game of the season against the Tassie Tigers. The men's match at the National Hockey Centre in Lyneham will commence at 2pm, with the women's game to follow at 3.30pm.
The women's side is also chasing their first win of the season after falling to Perth 4-1 last Saturday.
While he has retired from international hockey, Singh is determined to help his Canberra teammates make the step up to the Test arena.
The defender has played a key leadership role in the absence of ACT and Kookaburras veteran Andrew Charter, who will miss the Hockey One season with a hamstring injury.
The Chill has a number of emerging players looking to impress Australian selectors and break into the Kookaburras set up ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.
Davis Atkin and Ben Staines made their international debuts earlier this year, while Singh has been impressed with fellow defenders Sean Baker and Jay McDondald throughout the past few weeks.
"This is the perfect platform for youngsters to perform at the higher level and to get selected for their national squad," Singh said. "With the Olympics next year I'm hoping they are going to make the squad from [performances] in this league.
"This is a good opportunity, they all should be excited about the chance to play for the Canberra Chill and they may be able to get the chance to play in the Olympics next year as well.
"This is the first step, they have to perform here, then from here they take the next step and go to greater heights."
