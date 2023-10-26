Jay Tregonning figures the mark of a leader is how they respond when the chips are down, which is why the 'C' rests next to Michaela Leonard's name on the Wallaroos team list.
Because "if you're looking at people with speed around the corner and things like that, she's leading the charge and is a genuine 80-minute player playing in a fairly tough position in lock".
Leonard and the Wallaroos are desperate to reverse a string of nightmare results when they meet France in round two of the WXV1 tournament at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.
The Wallaroos have tasted victory twice in six starts this year and the magnitude of their losses has exposed the gulf between Australia and professional programs in England and New Zealand.
As the Wallaroos try to close the gap, Leonard will be at the coalface.
"She's a really good on-fielder leader by actions," coach Tregonning said.
"She leads by example that way, she's got a calming voice on the field as well, talks to the referees well, and again has been looking after our lineout. She has taken that on board this week. All across the park, she has shown that leadership.
"We're very fortunate that we've got good strong voices and leaders around her as well, we've got some younger experienced players in Kaitlan Leaney and Sera [Naiqama] that help with the lineout.
"Annabelle [Codey] has been helping with a bit of French lineout dissection as well, so all of those second-rowers have been working together to help improve the area that we need to improve on from last week."
Naiqama has been recalled to partner Leonard in the second row with Codey ruled out through suspension, while Desiree Miller earns her first start on the wing after Maya Stewart suffered a concussion.
Miller's rise into the starting XV opens the door for Melanie Wilks to earn a place on the bench in search of her Test debut. Joining Wilks on the bench is Leilani Nathan, included ahead of Ashley Marsters.
Beating the French - who Australia have not faced since 2017 - looms as no mean feat for a Wallaroos side beaten by 40 and 35 points in their past two starts.
"Coming off a loss is always challenging," Leonard said.
"The positives we've taken out of it over the past few campaigns is that we're growing and we're seeing improvements, whether that's in our attack shapes, whether it's the number of phases we're getting to, or the pictures we're putting up against the defence, there are improvements there.
"It's [a matter of] taking those wins out of each game, regrouping in other areas we need to focus on, and know we're going in the right direction. As long as we stay on the same page and keep building, we're going to get there."
