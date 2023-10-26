The Canberra Times
Why Michaela Leonard is the perfect fit to lift Wallaroos

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
October 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Jay Tregonning figures the mark of a leader is how they respond when the chips are down, which is why the 'C' rests next to Michaela Leonard's name on the Wallaroos team list.

