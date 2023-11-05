Dan McKellar has declared his commitment to his job in Leicester despite speculation he is a leading contender for the vacant Wallabies coaching position.
The former ACT Brumbies coach was previously considered the Australian coach in waiting after serving as Dave Rennie's deputy in 2022.
That all changed when Rennie was dumped and Eddie Jones returned at the start of this year, with McKellar opting to head abroad amid significant uncertainty at home.
The move saw McKellar take up the role of head coach at English powerhouse Leicester as Steve Borthwick's replacement. Borthwick replaced Jones as England coach.
Leicester has struggled so far this season, winning just one of four games and losing to Saracens on Sunday.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
McKellar is just four weeks into his first season in charge of his new club, however speculation has already mounted over his interest in the Wallabies job.
The experienced coach quickly emerged as a leading contender and Rugby Australia will likely gauge his desire to return home to lead the national side.
McKellar enjoyed significant success during five years in charge of the Brumbies and led the team to the 2020 Super Rugby AU title.
McKellar, however, has put the speculation to bed in an interview with the BBC and declared he is currently focused on coaching Leicester.
"It's media speculation," McKellar told the BBC. "They've got newspapers and websites to put stories in place for people to read and that's completely out of my control.
"I've moved my family here. We're very happy here, the girls are at school, we're loving life in the Midlands and that's all I'm focusing on."
When pushed further on his status moving forward, McKellar reiterated his commitment to Leicester.
"One-hundred per cent I'm staying," he said. "If anything changes, I'll let you know."
A host of candidates have emerged to lead the Wallabies, with speculation surrounding a group of Australian and foreign coaches.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham sits on top of the list, alongside Michael Cheika and Andy Friend.
The international contenders include former New Zealand coaches Steve Hansen and Ian Foster, however there seems to be a preference for an Australian-born coach.
RA chief executive Phil Waugh said the organisation will take a patient approach to filling the vacant role, with the Wallabies next Test not until July.
The prospect of McKellar replacing Jones is a touchy subject in the UK after Borthwick left the club to coach England.
It's likely RA would be required to cough up a transfer fee if McKellar leaves Leicester, however the coach said a move is not currently on the cards.
"There's things I can't control and certainly media speculation about who replaces Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach is not in my control," he said.
