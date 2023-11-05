The Canberra Timessport
Dan McKellar shuts down Wallabies coaching speculation after Eddie Jones' exit

By Cameron Mee
November 5 2023 - 3:20pm
Dan McKellar has declared his commitment to his job in Leicester despite speculation he is a leading contender for the vacant Wallabies coaching position.

