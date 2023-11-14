"This now eighteen-year-old stressed how important it was to him to remain anonymous, that he had exams, and that he did not want the police involved. As I was unclear whether illegal conduct had occurred - relating to the exchanging of possible intimate images involving a person under the age of 18, and unsubstantiated allegations of other relationships with children younger than 16 - I felt obligated to report the information to the police," the report, released publicly by the Greens on Monday, said.