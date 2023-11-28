The Canberra Timessport
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies coach puts hand up to lead Wallaroos into new era

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 28 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies Super W coach Scott Fava has put his hand up to lead the Wallaroos into a new era after a tumultuous year for women's rugby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.