'Further opportunities': ACT targets a piece of the Matildas pie

The ACT government has seen the incredible appeal of the Matildas across Australia since the Women's World Cup, and it wants in.
The Matildas notched their 12th-straight sold-out home match on Thursday, for the third and final round Olympic qualifier in Melbourne in February, which could seal their ticket to the Paris Games.
Nearly 700,000 spectators have watched the Matildas since their World Cup send-off match a week before the tournament began in July.
Cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth have all played host to these thousands of old and new soccer supporters, and now Canberra is keen to finally get in on the action.
After opting out of hosting World Cup matches for the historic tournament in Australia despite a strong following for soccer in previous national team visits to the capital, the ACT government confirmed it wants the Matildas back in Canberra.
Especially as the Matildas brand is at an all-time high off the back of the World Cup.
"We successfully hosted the Matildas against New Zealand in April 2022. We will consider any further opportunities to host the Matildas should they arise in the future," and ACT government spokesperson said.
"We engage periodically with Football Australia on opportunities to grow the sport in Canberra.
"This includes future international fixtures when they become available for markets of Canberra's size."
Football Australia are relishing the current demand for the Matildas, but their state body Capital Football don't want Canberra forgotten, pushing for the ACT to get Women's Asian Cup matches, should the nation earn hosting rights.
Chief executive James Johnson said he was "very confident" of Australia hosting the event in 2026.
Football Australia viewed the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as an audition tape to prove to FIFA and the globe that the men's tournament could be hosted here too one day.
The sporting body told The Canberra Times earlier this year that it doesn't want the ACT to miss out again like it did at the Women's World Cup.
"I think a men's World Cup bid has to be part of Australia's future," Johnson said.
"This Women's World Cup won't be the last time that Football Australia brings a big piece of content to Australia.
"The next time we go for a big event, I would love Canberra to be part of that. It would be incredible to have the nation's capital part of that bidding process.
"We've got lots of opportunity in the coming years.
"There's the 2026 Women's Asian Cup that we're bidding for, we will bid one day for the men's World Cup, and you've got Club World Cups now too.
"There's so many big events that we can bring back to Australia and we've demonstrated that we've got the political strength now."
