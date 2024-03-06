'It should be us next year': Raiders ready to rumble for Vegas game

The Canberra Raiders were ready to play in Las Vegas this year. And they've backed themselves to be one of the four teams next year as well.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner will submit their application to the NRL in the next four weeks to be part of the 2025 season opener in Sin City.
He was blown away by the maiden visit to Las Vegas on the weekend, having been there first hand to witness the NRL's first foray into the USA.
Furner touched base with the Las Vegas Raiders while he was there with the view to potentially basing the Green Machine at the NFL team's training base while they were there - just as the Manly Sea Eagles did this year ahead of their historic win over South Sydney on Sunday.
The Raiders were on standby for this year's double header at Allegiant Stadium in case one of the first four clubs pulled out.
While the NRL's said all 17 teams will get the chance to play in Las Vegas during the five-year deal to open the season there, rumours were circulating they could backflip on that promise and simply send the same four clubs again.
Furner, speaking at the announcement of CDC as their jersey sleeve sponsor on Wednesday, said the Raiders would press their case to be part of the 2025 batch.
The Canberra Times revealed the Raiders have teamed up with CDC for at least the next three years.
"We were ready to go this year in case one of those four pulled out," Furner said.
"And we'll be ready to go in '25. We'll put a good case forward.
"I think we've got some good synergies with the city and I think it should be us next year."
Furner felt there were natural links between Canberra and Las Vegas - given both cities boast Raiders teams in national competitions.
The Canberra boss was part of the NRL conference in Vegas and took the opportunity to touch base with their namesakes while he was there.
"We have been [to the Raiders] before with [coach Ricky Stuart and chief operating officer Jason Mathie] - different staff because they have moved to Vegas - but that will be an easy connection," Furner said.
"We spoke to the teams that used their facilities - we had a good chat to Manly, they used their facilities.
"Obviously there would be connections there that wouldn't be hard to foster.
"We've got to get there first so we'll worry about that later."
Now that he's back in Australia, Furner will investigate the possibility of signing the first USA player to come out of the NRL combine.
The Raiders were interested in USA rugby international Liz Tafuna, who has already signed with an accredited NRL player manager.
Tafuna has represented the US in both Sevens and rugby union, but was interested in trying her hand at NRLW.
Furner spoke to her several times while he was in Las Vegas and said they had room on their NRLW roster.
"It'd be great. We've got a spot on the roster. It's my first day back today, I'll talk to [Raiders coach] Darrin Borthwick - it's his final call obviously," he said.
"I'm in contact with both Liz and her agent and I'll keep going along those lines."
NRL ROUND ONE
Thursday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle, 8pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange from: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Pasami Saulo, 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Simi Sasagi, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. James Schiller, 22. Trey Mooney.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Enari Tuala, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Dylan Lucas, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange from: 14. Jack Cogger, 15. Daniel Saifiti, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Kai Pearce-Paul, 18. Jed Cartwright, 19. Thomas Jenkins, 20. Will Pryce, 21. Brodie Jones, 22. Thomas Cant.
