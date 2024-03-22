'You're accommodating your people': Stuart envious of new Christchurch stadium

The Canberra Raiders have tasted defeat for the first time this season, with the Warriors winning for the first time - 18-10.
Here are the winners and losers from their narrow defeat.
People of Christchurch
Yep, they've got a new stadium coming and it should be finished by 2026.
That's about seven years earlier than Canberra will get one, with the ACT government planning to have a new one for the capital by 2033.
Provided another Mr Fluffy or a new tram line doesn't need to be built instead.
It wasn't lost on Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, who was full of praise for the people of Christchurch turning up in numbers to their old, interim stadium.
Raiders hierarchy toured the new site on Friday, which will have a roof when it's finished.
"Yeah great ... You've got a packed stadium here. You're going to get a brand-new stadium in a year-and-a-half aren't you?" Stuart said.
"You're accommodating your people and doing a good job for them because this is a little bit older now.
"But the stadium itself created an environment though."
Young lads' defence
The Raiders could've been blown away in the first half if it wasn't for some desperate scrambling efforts in defence.
They will have no doubt pleased Canberra coach Ricky Stuart, even if the final result didn't.
While veteran fullback Jordan Rapana pulled off one of their try-saving tackles, the other two involved young gun Xavier Savage.
Normally it's the winger's attacking side of the game gaining praise - and no doubt that will be highlighted again next week when Sebastian Kris hopefully returns to left centre after missing a week due to concussion - but twice he produced desperate tackles to save four-pointers.
One of them was on Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake who would've thought he was a motza to score.
Energizer Timoko
Matt Timoko showed why he's emerged as a New Zealand Kiwis centre with his try to finish off a sweeping Raiders move.
It was a case of the future up against the past when Timoko found himself with the ball and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck bearing down.
Timoko beat him and then used brute strength to brush off Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya to put the Green Machine within touching distance going into half-time.
Bombing away
Jamal Fogarty's clearly relishing the responsibility now that Jack Wighton's moved on to South Sydney.
The Raiders halfback's kicking game has gone to another level and it played a large part in the Green Machine managing to arrest the Warriors' first-half momentum to get back into an arm wrestle.
He kicked for 746 metres to continue to lead that statistic in the NRL.
Fogarty's kicking almost led to what could have been a match-winning try, only for the bunker to rule that Joe Tapine had knocked on before scoring.
Costly dropped catch
Unfortunately for Nick Cotric, he made a costly second-half mistake that led to the Warriors' match-sealing try.
It was especially unfortunate given he'd scored the try to put the Raiders ahead earlier in the second half.
Doubly so given the entire Raiders back five was generally excellent throughout.
All five of them ran for more than 100 metres, with elder-statesman Rapana leading the way with his 205m.
With Sebastian Kris likely to return from a concussion, Cotric could drop out of the Raiders side to play Cronulla next week.
Kris would return to the centres, with Albert Hopoate shifting to the right wing.
Bunker lotto
The Raiders were unlucky to have two bunker calls go against them. Both could've gone either way.
Firstly Ethan Strange almost scored his second try in as many weeks only for the bunker to rule he lost control of the ball.
It looked like he was very close to maintaining contact with the ball all the way to the ground.
Secondly, Joe Tapine looked to have given the Raiders a handy second-half lead after Tuivasa-Sheck dropped a Fogarty bomb.
But the bunker ruled Tapine got his hand to the loose ball first and ruled he knocked it into Tuivasa-Sheck.
