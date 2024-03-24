'We're to remain quiet': Do Canberra United fans need to fire up?

Does Canberra's women's soccer scene need to stop being so nice and fire up?
That's the question I found myself asking on Sunday afternoon after Canberra United's 1-0 victory over Wellington Phoenix at McKellar Park.
To the casual fan it was a match like any other this season, with a healthy crowd of 1341, all eager to cheer on their A-League Women team on a glorious sunny Canberra day. The match even had a stunning game-winning goal from Matildas star Michelle Heyman to top off the experience.
Devoted fans, though, surely know the reality facing Canberra United right now.
The foundation club's future in the competition is uncertain amid a stalled A-League Men expansion bid and Capital Football unwilling to commit to continue running United beyond this season.
A fortnight ago United's captain and league-leading goal-scorer Heyman gave a passionate and desperate two-week ultimatum that if there were no developments by Monday, star players including herself would walk. They are already being circled by rival clubs as contract talks with United are held off.
With two more games remaining in their season, players and staff are still none the wiser about what will happen to Canberra United, despite pleading since January for clarity on the proposed A-League Men expansion bid.
There remains no clear indication of when the new Canberra men's team's $20 million backers - that are expected to also take on the women - will be announced either. And without Capital Football committing to United, the women's team could very well cease to exist before long, no matter how confident the APL is of the men's bid going through.
The problem is, it doesn't seem United fans are as bothered as they perhaps should be.
On Sunday there were no signs or banners showing support for the club and its players through its current situation, and pre-game when some United fans were approached to get their perspective by this masthead, no-one was willing to speak publicly on the subject.
There was concern, and strong opinions about the men's bid, but none wanted to openly voice that discontent, citing their involvement in Canberra's soccer community, and even as coaches.
If this was the A-League Men things might be a little different.
In the past when A-League Men clubs, players or its fans have faced adversity or injustice, active support groups have boycotted or walked out on games, they've written to officials, and displayed unapologetic banners in protest. They've demanded to be heard, and demanded action.
It's a different vibe in Canberra - it's all just a bit too... nice?
On Sunday, United's Nikki Flannery reiterated the difficulty of the situation and hinted at even her reluctance to speak out further.
Instead the team wants to let their soccer do the talking for remaining games this season - at least for now - and hope they are not the club's last.
"It does take a toll but it's pretty obvious that we're to remain quiet until the end of the season, and we've got a job to do," Flannery said.
"Hopefully we prove the point that we're worthy of having a spot in this competition."
Canberra United play their final home game on Wednesday at 4pm facing Sydney FC at McKellar Park, before their season ends against the Roar in Brisbane on Saturday.
A-League Women round 21
CANBERRA UNITED 1 (Michelle Heyman 78m) bt WELLINGTON PHOENIX 0 at McKellar Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.