New laws, new era: Players to watch and surprise tips for Canberra rugby

New tackle laws will headline a raft of changes as a new-look John I Dent Cup kicks off this weekend.
The competition will be played under historic new laws, with the legal tackle height lowered to below the sternum.
While rain has cast a cloud over Saturday's opening round, all grounds are currently open and there is optimism the matches will proceed.
The John I Dent Cup, along with second grade, colts and women's Premier XVs will also revert to a six-team competition after Penrith's two-year foray into Canberra came to an end in the off-season.
New coaches and a host of fresh faces will also grace the region's rugby fields throughout the winter, with five clubs looking to topple defending champions Gungahlin.
This is how each team is tracking heading into the 2024 season.
The Eagles broke a 20-year premiership drought with a 33-22 victory over Vikings in the 2023 grand final, coach Lachlan McCaffrey's first year in charge of the club.
The former ACT Brumbies star hasn't taken his foot off the accelerator heading into year two and has recruited a host of big names in his bid to go back to back.
The drive for success has filtered around the club, with Gungahlin booming across all grades.
The Eagles will field five men's sides for the first time this year, having played in just three grades in 2022. Colts and women's have also experienced record player numbers and the club is eyeing finals across all grades.
McCaffrey's view: "We've kept the majority of the group, which is a win," McCaffrey said. "The pre-season's been great from a full club perspective. We've got five grades booked in this year so it's really positive for the health of the club.
"The success last year was built on hard work. We celebrated the win, but at the same time it's a new year and nothing comes easy. You don't win a premiership unless you're willing to be the hardest working group in the competition. The players and coaches know what to do."
Players gains: Clay Uyen, Alex Smit, William Kirk, Mali Hingano, Lachie Day, Joe Sale, Liae Tuilagi, Lachy Douglas, Ethan Corcoran
Player losses: Tom Ross, Cassh Maluia, Ryan James, Payton Ilalio and Ronan Murphy
Player to watch: Mali Hingano
It's a new era for Canberra club rugby's traditional power, with Ryan Schultz taking over from Nick Scrivener as coach.
The respected Queenslander hasn't wasted any time making his mark on the team and has used his Brisbane connections to ensure the pipeline of talent south continues to flow.
Former Samoa under 20s representative Louis Bartley-Saena will start the year at flyhalf, with the playmaker expected to play a key role in the club's quest to avenge last year's grand final defeat.
Schultz's view: "We are confident in where we're at," he said. "Being new to the program, I've brought in a bit of change to how we want to play and it will take some time for the playing group to adapt. We're focusing on making sure we get our fundamentals right and being consistent through the start of the season.
"We want to back our set piece, it's been a strength of the Vikings in previous years, and be smart with how we use the ball and where we want to play our footy."
Player gains: Amaani Vercoe-Aiona, Keenan Tauakipulu, Justin Sikimeti, Louis Bartley-Saena, Silas Pilot, Sione Mau
Player losses: Seamus Smith, Titi Nofoagatatoa, Lennox Tovo,Dylan Challita, Jack Wright, Brendan Le Galludec
Player to watch: Baden Godfrey
Royals have endured a tough off-season as they look to build on last year's preliminary final appearance.
A host of regular first graders have left for rival clubs and rugby league, with coach Adam Butt lamenting the strategies used by other ACT teams to recruit his players.
Royals, however, are always a well-drilled team and Butt has overhauled the team's attacking structure in a bid to play a more exciting style of rugby. While it may take some time for the changes to click, he's optimistic it will provide the side an edge.
Butt's view: "We're building nicely physically," Butt said. "The boys have put in a big off-season but we're short of depth in some areas.
"It's the 75th year for the Royals so it's a pretty big year. Our goal is to win it and to do that we've got to be in the top four. That's where we should be to get into the end of the show and then you never know what can happen."
Player gains: Ben Keogh, Zac Ross, Joe Winfield, Brendan Le Galludec, Darcy Fogarty, Dan Nelson, Oscar Waite, Tom Fraser
Player losses: Sione Mau, Lachy Douglas, Ethan Corcoran, Liae Tuilagi, Alec Corcoran, Allan Wratten, Dylan McLachlan, Jamie Bodman, Tom Hallam, Tareq Parter
Player to watch: Liam Bowron
The Lions are another club who pride themselves on punching above their weight and they're eager to take it to Vikings and Gungahlin throughout the season.
Their talent may not be at the same level as the top sides but a clean bill of health and another standout year from reigning Macdougall medallist Declan Meredith will have Wests fighting for a finals berth.
Coach Marco Cecere took plenty of confidence from a pre-season win over the Eagles and he's confident his side will surprise a few teams throughout 2024.
Cecere's view: "We're tracking pretty well but it is tricky to tell at this stage," he said. "The win over Gungahlin was promising but it won't be the same as it will be mid-year. We got reassurance we're on the right track to be competitive.
"It's the first time in a long time we've retained the bulk of our team. Many judges have us outside the top four and that suits us. It was only a trial, but that game may have changed some opinions slightly."
Player gains: Moeaki Toma, Jack Ketteringham, Otto Wrakonei, Oryaan Kalolo
Player losses: Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Yasushi Katsuta, Kinijoji Taukeisalili, Raikabula Momoedonu
Player to watch: Ryan Kiely
This season marks the return of a Queanbeyan favourite son with Dan Hawke taking over from brother Tim Hawke as coach of the Whites.
Queanbeyan battled a mountain of injuries throughout 2023 and the trend has continued to start this year with multiple players picking up long-term injuries in the pre-season.
Injuries aside, Hawke has attracted a number of new faces to Queanbeyan for the 2024 campaign, with the coach confident the side has the depth to overcome the early hiccup.
Hawke's view: "The availability of resources this year is a little bit higher than last year," he said. "Through my network we've been able to get a few more boys back to create depth and competition for spots.
"We're looking to play fast this year. We're not going to be a bigger team than Vikings or Gungahlin so we're going to have to use our skill and speed to try beat teams."
Player gains: Puni Aupuni, Nick Katsogiannis, Sam Gleeson, Cullin Cooper-Jones, Alec Palmer, Louis Blaney-Brown, Sireli Rauroro, Matthew Spratley, Sam Bertram, Sam Perkins, Dyvontae Tippet, Eli Sagala, Jakob Biet, Jack Gordon, Sam Sahyoun, Will Mooney, Riley Turner, Harry Buckley, Ethan Muller
Player losses: Brendan Jimenez, Robbie Coleman
Player to watch: Cullin Cooper-Jones
The Owls were another club to battle a mammoth injury toll in 2023 and like Hawke, Uni-Norths coach Lachie Creighton is optimistic his side has grown from the experience.
The coach has spent the past year developing a young Uni-Norths squad, with a number of youngsters expected to enter their peak this season.
Creighton also played a big role in a major coup for the Owls, luring Will Sankey home from the Western Force.
Uni-Norths have benefited from a major addition off the field, with Laurie Fisher joining the club as a coaching mentor.
Creighton said: "Some of our biggest lessons from last year were to continue working on our mindset and reinforce why we play the game and why we coach," he said.
"We've retained a lot of players and had a number leave as well which has left a hole, but we've recruited strategically. The guys from last year will form the nucleus of our team and they've been at the club for a few years now."
Player gains: Will Sankey, Matias Jensen, Like Malietoa, Dylan Challita, Sam Toa, Cooper Hansen, Boston Morete, Patrick Broe, Wesley Tameifuna, Ben Love, Tom Blanch, Pegi Slade, Douglas Roache
Player losses: Ben Dalton, Chris Mickelson, Zion Going, Reilly Large, Angus Blackmore, Otto Wrakonei, Willoughby Axelsen
Player to watch: Will Sankey
