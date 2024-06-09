Raiders eye Vegas, as Big Red faces NRL comeback hurdle

The Canberra Raiders look set to be given the green light for a Sin City season-opener in an exciting first for the club.
As reported by The Canberra Times nearly a fortnight ago, the Raiders were eagerly awaiting news from the NRL on whether they would be one of four teams to play in the 2025 double-header in Las Vegas.
Now, according to a News Corp report, the Green Machine are a lead chance to be there along with the Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers.
In what will be the second year of the US experiment, the other four clubs initially vying for a spot in Vegas - the Dragons, Dolphins, Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm - are now not expected to accept the NRL's participation proposal, due on Tuesday.
The Raiders narrowly missed the cut to be in Vegas this year, and since learning that news in 2023, Canberra chief executive Don Furner has been on a mission to secure their inclusion for 2025.
Furner is hoping the Canberra side can utilise the world-class training facilities of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders before the double-header at Allegiant Stadium, to be played on March 1, 2025. He has been busy picking the brains of other club bosses on what did and didn't work from this year's spectacular.
Raiders players would certainly be buzzing to hear the club is headed to Vegas, with some "jealous" of their NRL rivals that took part this year. It might even play a role in getting Jordan Rapana to re-sign for another season.
Raiders fans excited to see prop Corey Horsburgh play NSW Cup after a lengthy groin injury setback were sorely disappointed on the weekend when 'Big Red' didn't line up at Lidcombe Oval.
Horsburgh's groin issue from round five is still not quite right, and the Cup false start might hurt his chances to get back to first grade in Friday night's clash against North Queensland in Canberra.
Some other Raiders teammates did make a case to play against the Cowboys, though, with Albert Hopoate and Trey Mooney impressing in the comeback 22-20 victory over the Magpies to keep Canberra atop the Cup ladder.
Hopoate scored a try and finished with a game-high 279 total metres playing fullback, with one line break and six tackle breaks.
Meanwhile, Mooney had 114 total metres from 11 carries, three offloads and a line break assist, playing the full 80 minutes to get more minutes under his belt during the NRL bye round.
The 22-year-old forward, who recently re-signed with Canberra until 2027, has played the last seven games with the senior Raiders side, and is hoping to establish himself as an NRL regular this season.
Round 15 promises to be either the best or worst time for the Raiders to face the Cowboys, depending on how you look at it.
On the one hand, North Queensland travels to the capital licking its wounds after copping a 42-12 thumping from the Warriors on the weekend.
The Cowboys were sloppy defensively, error-ridden and some of their State of Origin stars - bar Tom Dearden - weren't quite at their best.
On the other hand, the trip to Canberra could be an opportunity for North Queensland to right the ship on its up-and-down season, with the Raiders suffering heavy defeats in their last two home games at Bruce.
Maroons standouts Dearden, Valentine Holmes and Jeremiah Nanai backed up against the Warriors after a bruising Origin encounter, but with an extra week of rest Murray Taulagi (shoulder) and Blues hooker Reece Robson (neck) should also return for the Canberra match.
Friday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys, Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.