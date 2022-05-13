The Canberra Times
Canberra records 1217 new COVID cases, hospitalisations remain high

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:37am, first published 12:30am
The ACT has recorded 1217 new COVID cases in the 24 hours until 8pm on Thursday. On Wednesday, there were 1132 new cases.

