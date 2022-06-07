I am standing not before you but with you today in this time of mourning the stupid violent and sudden loss of Lachlan Jason Andrews. I'm not going to discuss my grief or memories. But I am going to discuss something very important with you all. Something I wish Lachie could experience today. A warning and deep hearted request. This idea of being invincible. Playing plastic GI JO tough guy games. Random fights, organised fights, carrying weapons, and not realising someone could die. Is absolute stupidity that needs to stop now! Honestly I get it!