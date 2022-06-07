A Canberra teenager who was allegedly stabbed to death in NSW is remembered for his "burning fiery passion" for his loved ones and work, as a friend pleas for "this violent era to end" at a vigil for his death.
Lachlan Andrews, known as Lachie to family and friends, was mourned at a Belconnen skate park vigil on Sunday after he was allegedly murdered outside a KFC in Casino, NSW on May 29.
A teenager, also 17, has been charged with his murder.
During the vigil, a family friend called the 17-year-old's death a "stupid violent and sudden loss". She shared her speech to social media, but asked to not be named.
"Random fights, organised fights, carrying weapons, and not realising someone could die [is] absolute stupidity that needs to stop now," the friend wrote.
"Honestly I get it! I grew up in Belco. I roamed the mall, the skatepark and even the violent bus interchange that used to be there.
"I know what's it's like to attend a fight and never for a second think I would die.
"If Lachie's death has any meaning I hope and pray it is for this violent era to end!"
Lachie moved from Canberra to the Murwillumbah region about two years ago with father figure Nick Hart, where he worked hard as a labourer and took up boxing.
Lachie's mum Linda Pridham said he had "overcome so much and fought so hard to turn his life around".
"The amount of love and support shows how loved my boy is and always will be," she said.
His brother Brent Dopson said Lachie was a devoted person who cared deeply.
"He was a really, really good kid, he cared a lot about other people. He was a hard worker and when he found something that he liked he devoted all ... of his mental energy towards it," Mr Dopson said.
"If he cared about you, he really cared.
"He'd do anything to help anyone out. He was that person that would give his own shirt off his own back."
Mr Dopson said Lachie had been steered to a "better path and a better way and he was really becoming the perfect young man".
"Having the opportunity to go up to [NSW] with Nick [Hart] and start doing some car detailing and vinyl wrapping work had helped him," Mr Dopson said.
"He'd come such a long way in such a short time, it was quite remarkable."
Lachie's friend and boss of the four years Mike Marlor said the teenager had "the biggest heart".
"He would help everyone he could in any situation. Lachie was always extremely well mannered and respectful and a very hard worker," Mr Marlor said.
"He was like a big brother to my children."
Mr Marlor said Lachie lost his belongings during the recent Northern Rivers floods, but had spent his time helping others.
"He's very loved in the community for everything he did," Mr Marlor said.
The family are raising funds on GoFundMe to bring Lachie's body to the ACT and hold a funeral.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
