The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Stephen McCracken jailed over Monaro Highway hit-and-run that badly injured Jason Farrell

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 8 2022 - 8:39am, first published 7:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen McCracken, left, ran over Senior Constable Jason Farrell, bottom right, with a stolen car, top right. Pictures from Facebook, NSW Police

A courageous cop says he is "glad it was me", rather than an innocent civilian or fellow police officer, who was mowed down by a stolen car and "left for dead" in a highway hit-and-run.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.