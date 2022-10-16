Canberra United have bolstered their squad with a "brilliant" international signing for the upcoming A-League Women season.
Midfielder Vesna Milivojevic was born in Sydney but through her Serbian heritage has forged an impressive career abroad, and will bring plenty of experience to the young United squad.
"I remember Vesna when she was a player for the NSW Institute, and she was on our long list for the Junior Matildas," Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich said.
"She's a player with brilliant passing range, carries the ball effortlessly and has the priceless ability of being able to break the lines, which is important for a midfielder.
"A previous player of the year in the NSW/NPL, Vesna will bring extra authority to our midfield and having started her career in the A-League, should settle in very quickly.
"I am certain our supporters will enjoy watching her play and I welcome her to the club."
It's been a rapid rise for Milivojevic after making waves with Bankstown City FC in the NSW National Premier League just a few years ago.
It was in that league she scored 15 goals in 22 games and caught the attention of Western Sydney Wanderers.
Since making her much-publicised debut in the Australian competition with the Wanderers in the 2019-20 season, Milivojevic then headed to Europe to explore more opportunities, including in the birthplace of her parents, Serbia.
There she was able to play in the German and Serbian leagues, getting her first taste of UEFA Champions League football with ZFK Spartak Subotica.
With dual-nationality eligibility it was in Serbia, not Australia, that Milivojevic got her big break.
The 20-year-old's form earned her a call-up to the Serbian national team, where she has now been capped nine times, including for their FIFA Women's World Cup qualification matches.
She scored her maiden international goal against Bulgaria late last year.
MORE CANBERRA UNITED NEWS:
"I am delighted to be returning to Australia and the A-League and signing for Canberra United," Milivojevic said.
"Having played for Western Sydney Wanderers against Canberra United, I have first-hand experience of them as a football side.
"I have enjoyed playing against them and in front of their hugely enthusiastic fanbase."
Canberra United's season will begin with a home match against Perth Glory at McKellar Park on Saturday, November 19.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.