The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Infrastructure upgrades, inflation driving proposal for water price hike: Icon Water

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cotter Dam is one of the major assets managed by Icon Water. Picture supplied

Canberra households could be paying an extra $87 next year on their water and sewerage bills, with costs driven by inflation and upgrades to ageing infrastructure, Icon Water says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.