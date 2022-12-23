Former Wallaby Drew Mitchell is confident rule changes will create new opportunities for attacking players to thrive.
World Rugby announced the new laws on Friday morning with a view to increase the amount of time the ball is in play.
The changes include shot clocks for conversions and penalty kicks, a 30-second scrum clock and reducing the scope for the Television Match Official to interject.
Rugby Australia led the push to help turn the sport into an entertaining contest and attract fans to the game.
A number of changes in recent years had seen the pace of rugby union matches slow to a crawl and stoppages disrupt the momentum.
The amount of time the ball is in play during an 80-minute game had plummeted to as low as 30 minutes and the code transitioned from an open, free-flowing affair into a tight, physical contest that favoured bigger bodies.
Mitchell, a retired winger who revelled in open space, is confident the new rules will open the game back up and provide the chance for smaller players, such as new Brumbies recruit Corey Toole, to make an impact.
"We're getting less opportunity for the smaller person because players aren't getting to the point where they're overly fatigued," Mitchell said.
"The smaller players should be able to strike at the back end of a half when the bigger players are exhausted. When you've got eight reserves, the game stops so often and there are so many opportunities to recover, the bigger guys are closing gaps and closing those opportunities for smaller players.
"We want to see more open field play. If these changes have the outcome that's intended, it starts to bring in the smaller players and open the game up for them."
The requirement to clarify rules regarding time wasting reached a tipping point after the controversial finish to the opening Bledisloe Cup Test.
With Australia leading by three and Bernard Foley preparing to kick the ball out, referee Mathieu Raynal blew his whistle for time wasting and handed New Zealand a scrum in prime attacking territory.
The All Blacks promptly went on to score a try to break the Wallabies' hearts.
The decision flew in the face of various instances earlier in the game and other Tests throughout the year when considerably more time had been used up before penalty kicks were taken.
So while the new laws are well supported, Mitchell said the consistency of their implementation will determine their success.
"Anything that encourages more ball in play and less stoppages is positive for the game," he said. "Ultimately we want to provide a product that engages our fans and they feel being heard and respected for their opinions.
"One thing we've got to have with any law is consistency. We saw that come to the fore with Bernard Foley in the New Zealand game. So long as it doesn't matter if it's the first minute or the 80th minute, the same standard must be applied through the entire game."
Shot clock: 90 seconds to take conversion, 60 seconds for a penalty kick, 30 seconds to pack scrum
TMO to only interject for clear and obvious offences
Fewer stoppages for water breaks
Deliberate knock on rule clarified
