A group of Ngunawal Traditional Owners have advanced the process of submitting a native title claim for a region incorporating the ACT, picking up on a long-running claim dropped from the federal courts almost 20 years ago.
The group has engaged with a researcher to investigate the Ngunawal people's ancestral ties to the region, which is expected to culminate in a new native title claim for the NSW and ACT land in coming weeks.
Ngunawal Traditional Owner Sonia Shea said the research findings would inform the decision of the families involved in the claim as to the exact location of the region to be included.
Ms Shea said the current process had built on a native title claim her father, the late Don Bell, began in 1999.
The original claim covered from Goulburn, Yass and Cootamundra down to Bredbo. It did not incorporate the ACT. It was dropped in 2004 at the request of Mr Bell due to the ongoing financial burden, according to a report from the ABC in 2004.
Ms Shea said her father's attempt passed the registration test, however, it was reluctantly withdrawn.
"My role, a big part of it, and working with all the other families, is to pursue and keep working, like dad had, to make sure our future is secure and safe," Ms Shea said.
The claim could impact plans currently under consideration for the ACT, including Defence Housing Australia's proposed development of Lawson North.
The National Indigenous Australians Agency has recommended the Environment Minister assess the land as if a claim had been successful, seeking advice from the ACT government regarding processes that may be required under the Native Title Act.
The agency responded to an invitation to comment on the Commonwealth's environmental impact assessment on behalf of the Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney.
The more than 400-dwelling development at the former Belconnen Naval Station is still under consideration, after environmental groups failed to have the assessment thrown out due to what they claimed was an unacceptable impact.
Should approval be granted under the Commonwealth environmental process, Defence Housing Australia will be required to gain approval from the National Capital Authority.
Ms Shea said hundreds of Traditional Owners from the Yass and Canberra regions attached to the Ngunawal Nation Traditional Owners Network Group were expected to take part in the native title claim.
She said their motivation was to ensure they had a seat at the table when it came to planning decisions that could affect their ability to access the land.
"We need to continue to protect the right to practice and teach our own traditional customs and ceremonies within our Ngunawal footprint," Ms Shea said.
"What we'd like to make sure, and we are going to ensure, is that the intellectual and cultural rights and interests of this region's first inhabitants, the Ngunawal people, will be carried out."
The federal court will ultimately be responsible for determining the outcome of the claim under the Native Title Act when it is lodged.
Ms Shea said that the group was pursuing their claim in a year where a Voice to Parliament was being prioritised was cause for optimism, however, a Voice only went so far.
"I need more than a Voice," Ms Shea said.
"I need the constitution to acknowledge and recognise the first people who were here. It's about acknowledging their pain."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
