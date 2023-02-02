The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

NRLW CBA could spark signing frenzy for Canberra Raiders

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 2 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An NRLW CBA could spark a signing frenzy with the Canberra Raiders potentially able to lock in Mackenzie Wiki - the daughter of club legend Ruben Wiki. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

An historic NRLW CBA could spark a player signing frenzy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.