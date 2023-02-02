An historic NRLW CBA could spark a player signing frenzy.
The Canberra Raiders were hoping to get a date within the next two weeks for when they could start locking players in for their inaugural season in the women's competition.
They're one of four new clubs who will join the NRLW for the first time, along with Wests Tigers, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla.
It's believed there's been plenty of interest from players looking to join the maiden Green Machine team, but the club has been unable to officially sign any players as yet.
Discussions between the NRL and the Rugby League Players' Association were reportedly edging towards finalising an inaugural CBA and a salary cap for the NRLW.
Both parties have been locked in discussions at NRLHQ over the past three days with maternity leave one of the current sticking points.
It's left clubs with their hands tied in regards to signing players - about five months before the season could start and pre-season even closer than that.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner was hopeful of finding out when they could start registering contracts.
He's previously told The Canberra Times the lack of a CBA made it harder for the incoming NRLW clubs as they look to construct their first ever roster.
They're chasing St George Illawarra second-rower Shaylee Bent as a marquee signing, with the former NSW Sky Blue and her partner David Fifita touring Raiders HQ in December.
Fifita's also a target for the Raiders NRL side, with coach Ricky Stuart hoping to lure him to Canberra from the Gold Coast for the 2024 season.
The Titans second-rower was taking his time to come to a decision with his family.
Mackenzie Wiki, the daughter of Raiders legend Ruben Wiki, has also toured the Braddon centre of excellence and could become the club's first father-daughter signing.
Once Furner has the date then the floodgates could open as the Green Machine and other club's look to sure up their roster.
He was confident the NRLW CBA wasn't far away from being finalised.
The CBA for the NRL was still up in the air with the start of the season a month away.
"I think it'll get there. It was good [on Wednesday] so just got to keep working through it," Furner said.
"We're looking for a date. Hopefully it's a date in the next two weeks where we can start. That's what we're hoping for.
"Then we can start to get them signed and lodge the contracts."
Meanwhile, Furner said the Moruya ground was in good condition ahead of their first NRL pre-season trial.
He checked it out last week ahead of their clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs on the South Coast on Sunday week, with their final trial against Wests Tigers at Belmore a week later.
"I went down and looked at the field last week, it looks good," Furner said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
