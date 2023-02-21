The Larkham effect. It's a term many Irish rugby fans are familiar with and one Australian supporters are sure to hear on a regular basis over the coming months.
The phrase was first coined in 2019, soon after Stephen Larkham joined the Munster coaching staff.
In a matter of weeks, the club's attack had transformed from slow and tight to open and expansive and the former Brumbies legend was the talk of the town.
It's a feeling Ben O'Donnell knows all too well.
The ACT Brumbies flyer spent the past three seasons playing for Connacht in Ireland and Munster was the one match the side did not look forward to.
"When he was in Ireland, Bernie was doing the attacking work for Munster and their game was humming," O'Donnell said. "They were scoring some pretty good tries.
"There was media chat about the Larkham effect for Munster, so he was doing something right."
Larkham's return to Australia has been greeted with significant fanfare and excitement for what the Brumbies attack will look like this season.
For so long a forward-dominant, territory-focused team, many supporters in Queensland and NSW have derided the team's style.
The rolling maul isn't going anywhere, but if the Brumbies two trials are anything to go by, the team will be the entertainers of the 2023 Super Rugby season.
Larkham says he's returning home a more knowledgeable and experienced coach and he's determined to continue expanding his philosophy in the coming years.
"Part of the reason for going overseas was to experience a different culture and different competitions," he said.
"I had great growth as a coach. It made me realise certain areas where I'd been deficient and certain things I can do to fix that. It also showed me the areas best left to other people.
"The goal as a coach is always to get better and create an environment for players to perform at their best."
Larkham's return to Australia completes a circle that started with a stint as Brumbies assistant coach from in 2011 before promotion to the head coaching role in 2014.
He soon joined the Wallabies staff and juggled the two roles for three years before transitioning full-time to the national team.
Larkham was the fall guy prior to the 2019 World Cup as Michael Cheika attempted to remain coach of the team, triggering the move to Ireland.
Scrumhalf Nic White was a wide-eyed rookie when Larkham started his coaching journey, and has watched him come full circle. Has anything changed in Larkham's approach?
"A little bit, and not much," White grins.
"He's still an unbelievable rugby brain, he's a deep thinker of the game. He sees things a lot of us don't. He's probably a lot more measured in narrowing that focus.
"He has some amazing ideas, but we're not all as good as Steve [was] and can't keep up. He's narrowing that down to a simple game plan and executing simple roles.
"I feel like we've got a really good nucleus of how we want to play the game, a good system. He's very direct and keeps his messaging very simple.
"It's unbelievable for all of us players, especially around the decision-makers, the nines and 10s, because there's no better thinker in terms of attacking rugby in the world than Steve."
O'Donnell is another set to benefit from the team's attacking mindset and he said the players have embraced Larkham's philosophy.
"We want to entertain and it's good for the boys because we want to put on a show for the crowd," O'Donnell said.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
