Canberra Grassland Earless Dragons to be released from Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve

Canberra grassland earless dragon (Tympanocryptis lineata) numbers have been dwindling in recent population surveys. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A Tidbinbilla breeding program has reached a significant milestone, with a colony of Canberra grassland earless dragons relocated into a predator-free enclosure ahead of their release into the wild.

