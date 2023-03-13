The future of Australia's multibillion-dollar nuclear-powered submarine fleet over the next few decades is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with his US and UK counterparts.
Experts say it marks a "momentous" event in Australia's history - and is on par with the Snowy Mountains Hydro Scheme - as tensions continue to rise within the Indo-Pacific region.
Mr Albanese will join UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden in San Diego, California on Monday local time to reveal the "optimal pathway" for the AUKUS pact's submarines.
Discussions have been underway between the three countries for nearly 18 months after the trilateral partnership was first announced under the former Coalition government in September 2021.
Reports from US and British outlets have suggested the deal could result in Australia purchasing US Virginia class submarines in the 2030s.
Some submarines are expected to be forward-deployed to Western Australia for training purposes from around 2027, according to US sources who spoke anonymously to Reuters last week.
It is then expected a UK-designed next-generation sub using an American weapons system will be jointly-built and ready for deployment by the late 2030s.
The rumoured plan has stirred discussion among defence experts, who have warned it could leave Australia with capability gaps as personnel are recruited and trained on the two different systems.
It's believed around 20,000 jobs will be created over the next three decades to support the fleet's creation.
Mr Albanese said the trilateral project would deliver a major boost to Australia's local industries.
"This is about jobs, including jobs and manufacturing and Adelaide in particular will be a big beneficiary of this announcement, as well as Western Australia," he said in India on Saturday before departing for the US.
"This is about building up our capacity. And when you talk about the issue of manufacturing submarines in Australia, that's an absolute priority for us."
Questions regarding the crew arrangements and Australia's sovereignty on the Virginia class submarines have prompted a response from US law makers.
US Congressman Joe Courtney told ABC's Insiders on Sunday said there should be no concerns about Australia maintaining control of the ships after ownership is handed over.
"Everyone understands we need to train up the Australian sailors and officers in terms of nuclear propulsion, which is all we're talking about here, not nuclear weapons," Mr Courtney said.
"When the time comes for the deed, the title, to be handed to the government of Australia of a vessel that, again, it's going to be totally with the full understanding that it's going to be under Australian control."
National security expert Professor John Blaxland said the anticipated announcement was a "momentous" occasion for Australia, up there with historic events such as the Snowy Hydro Scheme and Australia's bilateral atomic weapons research project with Britain.
But he added it was only possible due to a shift in China's approach to the US, Australia and other like-minded countries in recent years.
"AUKUS could not have happened prior to President Xi's wolf warrior diplomacy," Professor Blaxland said.
"The Chinese should do a lot of soul searching about what's gone wrong with their wolf warrior diplomacy, and how it's backfired.
"Because this whole thing is a direct result of a sense in Australia, and elsewhere, that we could not continue down the path we were continuing as if nothing was wrong."
Former Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, known as China's most prominent "wolf warrior diplomat", previously lashed out against the AUKUS pact, saying it would "only increase the risk of nuclear proliferation and intensify the arms race".
Foreign Minister Wang Yi also criticised AUKUS after it was announced, saying it goes "against the spirit of peace for the countries of that region".
Australia Institute's security affairs director Allan Behm agreed the trilateral deal was likely drawn up in response to fears around China but said it was the product of general uncertainty internationally.
But unlike Professor Blaxland, Mr Behm is less convinced the project, which he said was being driven by "wild, unachievable ambition", could be delivered.
"It would be truly historic if it happens," Mr Behm said.
"And I mean, there still is a big issue about whether it can happen. Will we have the money that's going to be necessary to invest in this?
"Or are we going to find that the unforeseen costs are just too big, and we'll have to look for a different option at some point.
"If it falls flat on its face, that will certainly be in the history books."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
