Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wasn't about to mince words after the latest chapter of the capital's stadium debate.
"It's an excuse for an excuse," he said.
That was Stuart's response to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's call for the NRL to cough up some funding for a new stadium, as the AFL did for Hobart.
Barr's suggestion was a rebuttal to the NRL's critical feedback about Canberra Stadium in a federal government inquiry into promoting the capital.
The sporting body deemed the venue not fit for purpose anymore and argued if it remained in Bruce it could cost Canberra hosting rights to major events.
Earlier this week Stuart said it was "embarrassing" Australia's capital did not boast a stadium of the same calibre of those in every other city in the country, and felt for the Raiders fans that loyally attend Bruce in "tough conditions".
"We're not getting the stadium, [Barr] doesn't want one and it's as simple as that," Stuart said.
"Those poor people that are going to sit out there in the freezing cold [Saturday] night, they're the people that I'm most concerned about.
"We will play anywhere. I don't care where we play, I'm more concerned about our community, our people, and the sustainability of elite sport here in Canberra.
"If we don't get a stadium, I promise you the sustainability of elite sport in Canberra will die."
The Raiders are expecting their biggest crowd of the year - more than 16,500 - for the home game against the Parramatta Eels, which is also 'Forever Green Round', where new Hall of Fame inductees will be announced pre-game and the team will celebrate with former staff and players after the match.
It's a perfect way to welcome back former Raider Josh Hodgson to the capital - albeit in different team colours.
The hooker will be playing against Canberra for the first time since joining the Eels this season, and despite an up-and-down year for his new club, Stuart and the Raiders are wary of his impact.
"It's a great coincidence that it's old boys' round," Stuart said.
"[Hodgson's] captained the club, he got to the height of his career playing at this club.
"Outside a wonderful career, he's had some bad luck with his injuries, too, but he'll always be remembered here. He's a fierce, fierce competitor and he's a player who will want to upset the party [Saturday] night on us."
The last time the Eels played Canberra, they walked away 40-4 semi-final winners, ending Canberra's finals run.
This season it's the Raiders in a better spot than the 2022 grand finalists, though.
READ MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
The Green Machine is on a four-game winning streak, just outside the eight and four points from top spot on the ladder. The Eels have struggled, losing to the Titans last week. They will also be without halfback Mitch Moses in Canberra due to concussion.
"It's up to each individual, the coaches and the players, we've just got to do our jobs well," Stuart said.
"There is a bit of momentum, and we don't look too far ahead."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.