The National Gallery of Australia has officially postponed its major Ngura Pulka - Epic Country exhibition pending continuation of review

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:30pm
An artwork from Ngura Pulka display. Picture supplied
An artwork from Ngura Pulka display. Picture supplied

A major blockbuster exhibition of Indigenous art works in Canberra has been postponed indefinitely, while a review into the works continues.

