Fiji Airways flights from Canberra first international flights since COVID

Sara Garrity
Sara Garrity
Updated July 21 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:00am
The inaugural flight to Fiji from Canberra leaves just after lunchtime on Friday, making it the first international flight to depart from the capital since March 2020.

