The inaugural flight to Fiji from Canberra leaves just after lunchtime on Friday, making it the first international flight to depart from the capital since March 2020.
Fiji Airways are initially offering flights out of Canberra twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the first flight departing on Friday, July 21.
They said since the announcement of the route, Fiji Airways has strong future booking numbers, with a likelihood of increasing services from October 2023 by opening a flight option for Sundays due to demand.
Managing director of Canberra Airport Stephen Byron said the demand for international travel out of Canberra is welcome news.
"The strong forward bookings for this new route are a clear indicator of the demand for international travel both to, and from Canberra," he said.
"This partnership between Fiji Airways, ACT government and Canberra Airport signifies the return of direct international services to our city and puts Canberra back on the map.
"We are excited to relaunch our international operations and thank Fiji Airways for their strong show of support for the nation's capital."
The option to fly to Fiji will also provide easier opportunity for Canberrans and locals around the ACT to fly to the United States, as well as encouraging tourism to the capital, chief minister Andrew Barr said.
"Re-establishing Canberra's international aviation connections is a critical part of our Tourism 2030 Strategy to reach $4 billion in visitor expenditure by 2030," he said.
"The direct connection to Fiji is opening up the north American market and we look forward to working with Fiji Airways and the Canberra Airport and our industry partners to make the most of this opportunity."
Fijian hospitality and experiences are at the forefront of the service, managing director and chief executive of Fiji Airways Andre Viljoen said.
"The new direct service from Canberra will provide customers with enhanced connectivity and convenience, offering seamless access between the stunning islands of Fiji and the capital city of Australia," he said.
"It will undoubtedly boost the tourism industry in both countries, and will open up further opportunities for Australians to explore the stunning landscapes and warm hospitality that Fiji has to offer.
"Additionally, it will provide a convenient gateway for Fijians to discover the unique attractions and experiences Canberra has in store."
The direct flights to and from Canberra marks the fifth Australian destination to travel to Nadi International Airport.
Guests can book return flights from just $539 AUD via fijiairways.com, with the introductory rate available until July 31 for select travel dates up to May 2024.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
