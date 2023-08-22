The fish comes out with a super crispy skin - almost a little too crispy as it is hard to cut through - but it adds this delicious saltiness when combined with the soft flesh that falls apart as soon as the fork touches it. It was the tomato bisque with pickled mussels that attracted me to this dish on the menu, and it is a great pairing with the fish - the tomato bringing a sweetness to the dish, with the capers, mussels and olives adding this vinaigrette tang to things. Meanwhile, the chicory seems to round out the dish as a whole.